UPDATE: Green Bay Police locate missing 23-year-old man

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: At 11:04 a.m. Monday, Green Bay Police said Khriston D. Seymour has been found safe.

= = =

Green Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 23-year-old Khriston D. Seymour, a black man who is about 5’8” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Seymour was last seen at about 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 1200 block of Berner Street in Green Bay, wearing a gray peacoat, blue sweatpants and eyeglasses with clear frames.

He is not believed to be a danger to the public, but there are concerns for his welfare.

If you’ve seen Seymour or have information on his whereabouts, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 22-255832. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.