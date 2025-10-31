Green Bay police seek suspect in east side weapon call

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is actively searching for a suspect connected to a reported weapon incident on the city’s east side Thursday evening.

Authorities say officers were called to the 2200 block of Imperial Lane just before 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2025, after a disturbance led to one shot reportedly being fired.

With witness descriptions gathered at the scene, investigators believe they have positively identified a suspect. Police have not released that person’s name, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

No injuries were reported, and officials say they do not plan to release additional details at this time.

How to Share Information

Green Bay Police urge anyone with information related to this case to call (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-253881.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at 432stop.com, or use the P3 Tips app.

