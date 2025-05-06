Green Bay police searching for suspect who assaulted juvenile

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police are investigating an incident, where a juvenile says they were assaulted by a man near Joannes Park in Green Bay Monday.

An officer took a report around 11:30 a.m. Monday for an alleged assault near Joanne's Park and Kurtz Avenue.

The suspect is described as a 6’0”, white man with possibly brown hair and wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black ski mask, and black gloves.

Anyone in the area with security camera video or doorbell video is asked to review their footage to see if they notice anyone matching that description.

If so, you can call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

This investigation is currently underway, and no suspects are in custody at this time.