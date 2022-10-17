Green Bay Police searching for owner of dog that bit juvenile

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is looking to speak with the owner of a stray dog that reportedly bit someone Monday morning.

Police said it happened between 9:45 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. near Meyer Park, located at 425 Goodell Street.

The dog has been described as light brown with a white stomach and short hair. The victim, a juvenile, received minor injuries.

Police said they need to identify if the dog holds a current rabies vaccine.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257181. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.