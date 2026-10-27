Green Bay police searching for missing, endangered man

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police are asking for the public’s help finding a 25-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered.

Police say Thai Yang, of Green Bay, was last seen at his home in the 200 block of 12th Avenue on the evening of Oct. 25. He was reported missing the following evening.

Yang is described as an Asian man who is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs just over 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Yang or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 26-253483.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 920-432-STOP (7867), online through 432stop.com or through the P3 Tips app.