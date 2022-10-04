Watch Now
Green Bay Police search for attempted armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at clerk

Green Bay Police
Posted at 8:28 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:17:43-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — The Green Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of shooting at a gas station clerk during an attempted armed robbery Monday. No one was reported hurt.

Police said it happened during the late evening hours at a Mobil gas station while customers were inside. Police said no injuries were reported.

Officers responded at around 9:16 p.m. to 1465 University Avenue after police said a clerk reported that a man had just come inside the convenience store minutes prior, demanded money, and fired a handgun.

The suspect who police are searching for is believed to be a White or Hispanic male and was seen on surveillance video wearing all black. No cash or merchandise was reported stolen, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-254604. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

