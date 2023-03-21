Green Bay Police report uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police say they're noticing an uptick of vehicle thefts when it comes to Kia and Hyundai automobiles.

There were 11 Kias and 7 Hyundais reported stolen in Green Bay in all of 2022, and there have been 7 Kias and 5 Hyundais stolen in Green Bay since the beginning of 2023.

According to TMJ4 News, state leaders are demanding action from automakers Kia and Hyundai in response to Milwaukee’s car theft crisis."We are calling on Kia and Hyundai to take the responsible steps,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Wisconsin isn't the only state demanding answers. Many lawmakers are suing the automakers for allegedly failing to equip their vehicles with sufficient anti-theft technology.

Some insurance companies in other states aren't allowing people to renew their policies if they drive certain Hyundai or Kia models, due to the spike in thefts across the country. However, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Scott Folsom, that hasn't been the case in Wisconsin. Folsom says he hasn't personally encountered an incident where a car owner has had their policy denied or their insurance premium increased, due to the recent trend.

The Green Bay Police Department posted to social media last week and wanted to remind owners about theft deterrent software being provided for FREE by the automakers to extend the length of the alarm sound and requires the key to be in the ignition to turn the vehicle on.

If you own one of these vehicles, call these toll-free numbers for details: Hyundai: (800-633-5151) or Kia: (800-333-4542).

Additional Tips to Prevent Auto Thefts:

• Lock Your Vehicle

• Take Your Keys

• Use a Garage if Accessible

• Park in Well-Lit Areas

• Do Not Leave Valuables in Your Vehicle

