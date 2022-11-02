Green Bay Police release photos in S. Webster Avenue hit-and-run

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Thursday, October 13.

The reported hit-and-run happened around 10:00 p.m., near the 400 block of South Webster Avenue.

Police released surveillance photos on Wednesday that show a dark-colored, possibly gray, four-door sedan believed to have been traveling above the posted speed limit of 25 mph.

Green Bay Police

Green Bay Police said a 55-year-old man was hit and had life-threatening injuries. No updates have been released on the victim’s medical condition.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.