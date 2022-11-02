Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Green Bay Police release photos in S. Webster Avenue hit-and-run

gb hit and run oct 13.png
Green Bay Police
gb hit and run oct 13.png
Posted at 9:38 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 10:38:08-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Thursday, October 13.

The reported hit-and-run happened around 10:00 p.m., near the 400 block of South Webster Avenue.

Police released surveillance photos on Wednesday that show a dark-colored, possibly gray, four-door sedan believed to have been traveling above the posted speed limit of 25 mph.

gb hit and run oct 13.png

Green Bay Police said a 55-year-old man was hit and had life-threatening injuries. No updates have been released on the victim’s medical condition.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!