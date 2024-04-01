Green Bay Police ready for Trump visit, Spring Election

Green Bay Police are preparing for two big events on Tuesday: A downtown rally held by former President Donald Trump, and the Wisconsin Spring Election.



Former President Donald Trump has a rally planned for Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Green Bay.

Tuesday is also Spring Election Day and the presidential primary election in Wisconsin

Watch the video to hear from Green Bay Police on security preparations

And ahead of Donald Trump's visit here on Tuesday, we're talking with Green Bay Police about some of the security preparations.

Former president Donald Trump will on the Wisconsin primary ballot Tuesday.

And he's also set to be on the stage in Green Bay.

Planning to speak at 5 o'clock downtown.

Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych couldn't talk about specifics around security, but spoke in general about preparations ahead of the event.

"A lot of planning goes into a large-scale event like this, and it's really a cross-department effort to make sure that this event goes smoothly," [Warych said].

He said with two big events tomorrow, the visit and the election, anyone planning to be downtown should expect to find it busier.

"Have a plan and be patient, because we anticipate that... the amount of pedestrian, vehicle traffic in the downtown area will be increased," [Warych said].

He said public safety is their top priority, and they're adequately staffed for both events: Former president Trump's visit, and the election.

The commander says Green Bay Police work with state and federal authorities planning for an event like this.

