Green Bay Police prepare for holiday parade Saturday: What you need to know

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As Green Bay Police get ready for the annual holiday parade happening downtown Saturday, Nov. 19, the department wants to remind the public about road closures and safety measures.

Police said it will be increasing officer presence and supplying vehicle barricades along the route.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on South Jefferson Street and will travel north until turning west on Cherry Street to North Washington Street and proceeding south where it will end at the intersection of South Washington Street and Crooks Street at about 11 a.m.

NBC 26

Those driving in the area can expect the following street and ramp closures on the morning of the parade:

Madison Street exit/off-ramp east of East Mason Street: Closure at 6 a.m.

ALL streets south of East Walnut Street and west of South Monroe Street: Closure at 6:30 a.m.

NEW for 2022: Closure of South Madison Street for bus and large vehicle parking of approved parade participants from select groups.

East Walnut Street and Cherry Street from Washington Street to Jefferson Street: Closure at 9:30 a.m.

The public is also asked to remain vigilant. If you see anything that appears suspicious, say something. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies or the police department for non-emergencies at 920-448-3200 or look for an officer at the parade.

Parents are also reminded to keep a close eye on small children at all times, so they do not get in the path of utility vehicles that are carrying equipment to set up for the parade, vehicles dropping off parade participants, which may be allowed past placed barricades and vehicles that are pulling floats during the parade.

NBC 26 will broadcast the Green Bay Holiday Parade, in partnership with the Downtown District. Pre-parade programming will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the parade itself starts at 10 a.m. Watch it live on NBC 26!