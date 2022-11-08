Green Bay Police looking for car, passengers from Chicago St. shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is looking for a vehicle and passengers, who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Chicago Street in September, resulting in one injury.

The vehicle in question is a red four-door sedan with black rims. The vehicle and occupants can be seen in surveillance photos taken at an area business shortly before the shooting that was reported to police just before 1:15 a.m. on September 23 after a person had shown up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, which was non-life-threatening.

Green Bay Police

This investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-252444. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.