Green Bay Police investigating stabbing; one teenager injured

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay boy.

Officers were dispatched to the city's east side for a weapon call in the 1100 block of Radisson Street just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, where they found the victim.

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident. Initial reports indicate that it had stemmed from a prior disagreement between the two parties involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say no further details will be released at this time.

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 23-201731. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.