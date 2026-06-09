Green Bay police investigating shots-fired incident on Velp Avenue

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a weapon call on the city's west side after receiving a report of shots fired and two fleeing vehicles.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Velp Avenue at approximately 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Police said two people were traveling in a silver SUV when one person exited the vehicle and entered a purple sedan. Moments later, shots were fired by another party who has been identified. Both vehicles then fled the area.

The silver SUV was located in another jurisdiction within minutes of the reported incident.

Police are searching for the purple sedan and both drivers. The firearm involved in the incident has been recovered.

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.

Police said no additional details are currently planned for release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case number 26-227390. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or through the P3 Tips app.

