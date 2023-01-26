Green Bay Police investigate suspicious package of narcotics mailed to Police Chief

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are investigating after the department said someone mailed narcotics to the police chief.

Police said the suspicious package was received on Tuesday and was mailed through the United States Postal Service.

The package was intercepted internally before reaching the Chief and found to contain 3.02 grams of fentanyl, .79 grams of cocaine, and a letter of explanation, which have been processed as evidence.

“We get lots of correspondence from the community here in the Chief’s Office, but this is the first time anyone has ever sent us drugs. We’re investigating this situation, obviously, but it’s a good opportunity to remind everyone that they can properly dispose of unwanted drugs or medications by using the drug drop-box in our lobby or turning them over to one of our patrol officers. It probably should go without saying, but please don’t send us drugs in the mail,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

This is an active investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-204484. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.