Green Bay Police investigate string of burglaries on city’s southwest side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating six reported burglaries in the Colburn, Marquette Park, and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side.

Police have been investigating multiple burglaries since December 2022. Officers have been going door-to-door with crime alert forms and conducting interviews.

The reported burglaries and dates are as follows:

1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive - Reported the week of December 4, 2022

1200 block of 9th Avenue – Reported the week of December 4, 2022

1500 block of 10th Avenue – Reported the week of January 15, 2023

800 block of Nicolet Avenue – Reported the week of January 15, 2023

1600 block of 11th Avenue – Reported the week of January 22, 2023

800 block of Langlade Avenue – Reported the week of January 22, 2023

"If you think that you could have captured something suspicious on either a doorbell or security camera, call us and we will send out an officer to speak with you. What you know could help us, help your neighbor, who may have been a victim,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

No further details will be released at this time to not interfere with active investigations.

Anyone with information on residential burglaries is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference the crime and neighborhood. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.