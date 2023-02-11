Green Bay police investigate shooting on Clayton Place, one victim dead

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One person died and another is being treated at the hospital following a shooting in Green Bay, police said Saturday.

Green Bay Police said officers are investigating a disturbance that resulted in a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Clayton Place. Police said two people had gunshot wounds; one person died, and the other was taken to the hospital.

Green Bay Police Department said patrol officers, detectives, and forensics staff are working the scene and detectives have interviewed witnesses to the shooting.

Based on the information that was obtained in the early stages of this investigation, police believe this is an isolated incident as the suspect and victims knew each other.

The Green Bay Police Department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff's Office, Oneida Police Department, and Green Bay Fire/Rescue.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-207675. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

The investigation into this shooting continues.