Green Bay Police investigate hit-and-run that injured 43-year-old man

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that has left a 43-year-old male pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officers responded Sunday for an incident that happened around 3:00 a.m. on Eastman Avenue at N. Irwin Avenue. The victim said that he was struck while walking on Eastman Avenue.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257015. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.