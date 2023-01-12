Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever-type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue, during the early morning hours on Thursday.

Police said the victim, who sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital, told officers that she was bitten by one of two dogs being walked around 5:30 a.m. on Velp Avenue between Ethel Avenue and Gray Street.

The person walking the dogs has been described as a White man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, wearing a red-orange colored winter coat, winter hat with a headlamp, and possibly glasses.

"It is important that we locate the dog’s owner within 72 hours to verify current rabies vaccinations," police stated in a press release.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-202034. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.