Green Bay Police investigate death on Packerland Drive

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a death in the 1200 block of Packerland Drive on the city’s west side.

Officers were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a medical call. A passerby had reported seeing a person lying on the ground near a wooded area.

An autopsy is being scheduled. Upon initial investigation, police said the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

Police said they will release more information as soon as the investigation allows.

Those with information related to this case are asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 23-215002. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.