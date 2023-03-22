Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Green Bay Police investigate death on Packerland Drive

Person found dead on Green Bay's west side
Tyler Job/NBC 26
A person was found dead on Green Bay's west side.
Person found dead on Green Bay's west side
Posted at 1:01 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 14:42:04-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a death in the 1200 block of Packerland Drive on the city’s west side.

Officers were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a medical call. A passerby had reported seeing a person lying on the ground near a wooded area.

An autopsy is being scheduled. Upon initial investigation, police said the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

Police said they will release more information as soon as the investigation allows.

Those with information related to this case are asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 23-215002. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!