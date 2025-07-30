Green Bay Police Department awarded nearly $30k grant

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting more than $30,000 in grant funding.

According to a news release from the department, The Green Bay Police Foundation—a non-profit group—has awarded $30,300 for training, enhancing programs, and buying safety equipment.

"At the police department, we stretch our dollars as much as we possibly can. So, by having the foundation give us the extra money to allow us to add more training and more equipment is really beneficial to our dive team and the department as a whole that we could provide the services to the citizens of Green Bay," said Green Bay Police Department Lieutenant Steve Mahoney.

The department says the peer support team, dive team, crisis negotiation team and wellness program will split the money.

