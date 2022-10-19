Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Green Bay Police confirm identity of 5-year-old girl killed in shooting

Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley
Family of Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley
Photo of Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley. She was 5 years old when she was shot and killed in Green Bay on Oct. 17, 2022.
Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley
Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 12:16:02-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — The Green Bay Police Department has identified the 5-year-old girl who died as the result of a shooting at a residence on the 1600 block of Amy Street.

Police confirm Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley died after being shot Monday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley
Photo of Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley. She was 5 years old when she was killed in a shooting Oct. 17, 2022 in Green Bay.

Green Bay Police are still looking to speak with one person of interest, Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, 35 years old, of Green Bay. Mr. Leavy-Carter was believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.

Jordan J. Leavy-Carter.png

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Green Bay Police: 5-year-old shooting victim died, police searching for person of interest

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!