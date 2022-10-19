Green Bay Police confirm identity of 5-year-old girl killed in shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department has identified the 5-year-old girl who died as the result of a shooting at a residence on the 1600 block of Amy Street.

Police confirm Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley died after being shot Monday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Sheena Uptop Photo of Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley. She was 5 years old when she was killed in a shooting Oct. 17, 2022 in Green Bay.

Green Bay Police are still looking to speak with one person of interest, Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, 35 years old, of Green Bay. Mr. Leavy-Carter was believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.

Green Bay Police

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.