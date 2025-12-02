Green Bay Police ask for public’s help locating missing 17-year-old girl

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Sapphire Hammer, who has been reported missing and whose family is concerned for her well-being.

Police say Sapphire was last seen Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Doty Street.

Hammer's family says she is an Indian female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, Hammer had been in contact with her family after leaving home, but communication stopped Monday evening, Dec. 1, 2025. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Green Bay Police have shared photos provided by her family in hopes someone may recognize her.

How to help:

If you’ve seen Sapphire Hammer or have information on her location, call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-259113.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at 432stop.com, or use the “P3 Tips” app.