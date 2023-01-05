Green Bay Police arrested two dozen drivers during holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023, the department said.

Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day weekend.

According to Green Bay Police, during the initiative, officers also partnered in five OWI Taskforce deployments with other Brown County law enforcement agencies and the Wisconsin State Patrol, resulting in 40 total arrests as well as one Click It or Ticket deployment resulting in 35 total citations.

Those who need help finding a safe ride home either for themselves or someone else can download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website at https://zeroinwisconsin.gov/programs/impaired-driving/.