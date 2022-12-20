Green Bay Police: Arrest made in He-Nis-Ra Lane shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A man is under arrest for a shooting at a residence in November, Green Bay Police announced Tuesday.

A 20-year-old Kaukauna man is suspected of shooting at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane in November.

On December 13, police took a man into custody during a traffic stop following an unrelated incident and found a firearm believed to have been used in last month’s shooting.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Laquan Taylor with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and endangering safety with reckless use of a firearm to the Brown County District’s Attorney’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. Police said officers are still looking to speak with one other person of interest related to the shooting on the city’s west side. No additional details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 22-263786. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.