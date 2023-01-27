Green Bay Police arrest stabbing suspect on city’s southwest side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man on the city's southwest side.

Police said a 55-year-old homeless man is suspected of stabbing a 40-year-old homeless man, causing non-life-threatening injuries, which was reported to have resulted from an argument.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, police said officers were told that the two men had sheltered inside of an abandoned ice machine in a nearby parking lot when one man allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the other man.

Green Bay Police will be referring charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-204863. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.