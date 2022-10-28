Green Bay Police: 70-year-old pedestrian dies after crash near downtown

A 70-year-old male pedestrian died after a crash near downtown Green Bay Thursday night, according to a news release from Green Bay Police.

Officers got the call to the 700 block of Mather Street just after 7 p.m., the news release said.

Initial reports show the driver of a vehicle hit the man while he was trying to cross Mather at Harrison Street, the release said.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-259249.

To remain anonymous, call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). A tip may be submitted online at www.432stop.com, or using the "P3 Tips" app.