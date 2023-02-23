Green Bay PD: Man reportedly stabbed at Islamic Society of Wisconsin

Police arrested a 22-year-old man, identified as a suspect, after a reported stabbing at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin in Green Bay, according to a news release from Green Bay Police.

Officers got the call to the 1500 block of Velp Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, and found the victim, a 52-year-old Green Bay man who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene, the news release.

Police do not believe this was a random incident and the two people reportedly know each other, the news release said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).