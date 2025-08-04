Green Bay Packers to host August job fairs ahead of upcoming football season

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are set to host three job fairs this August. The team is looking for new seasonal employees as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

The Packers are looking to fill positions in guest services and security. Job seekers can expect on-site interviews.

Job fair times below:

Monday, Aug. 4, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

All listed job fairs will be located at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field. Job fair attendees can park in Lambeau Field Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street.

All applicants must be at least 16 years old, and qualifications include strong verbal communication, troubleshooting skills, the ability to stay focused on job responsibilities, and the ability to stand throughout the shift.

Everyone seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games, and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If you are unable to attend the listed job fairs in person, click here to apply online.

