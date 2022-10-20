Green Bay Packers searching for this year's Festival of Lights tree

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Halloween isn't quite here yet but the Green Bay Packers are already beginning preparations for the early Christmas season!

The Packers are searching for their next big tree to headline the annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field.

According to the Packers website, anyone from Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan who has a 40-50 foot evergreen tree and wants to donate it to the event is asked to submit a proposal, in 100 words or less, on why his or her tree should be used for Festival of Lights and be displayed at Lambeau Field through the holiday season.

Proposals should include a photo of the tree and can be submitted through Wednesday, Nov. 9. Proposals and photos can be submitted for consideration online at packers.com/fans/festival-of-lights.

The Packers will arrange for the tree to be harvested and transported to Lambeau Field on Monday, Nov. 28. The owner of the selected tree will receive four tickets to the Packers-Lions game on Jan. 7 or 8, 2023.

