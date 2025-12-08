Green Bay Packers players host Holiday Toy Drive at Legacy Hotel to benefit local families

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three Green Bay Packers players are giving back this holiday season by hosting a Holiday Toy Drive Monday, Dec. 8, at the Legacy Hotel. Savion Williams (#83), Sean Rhyan (#75) and Matthew Golden (#0) will be on hand from 6–9 p.m. to collect new toys and gift cards for families served by Life Church Green Bay and CASA Brown County.

The event will feature a live DJ, light bites, a cash bar and multiple raffle drawings for autographed Packers memorabilia, including signed jerseys and footballs. WINN Radio’s Haese will host the live raffle. Guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy or a gift card (with receipt) will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win.

Organizers say the goal is simple: bring holiday joy to children and families across Brown County. Community members who cannot attend the private event can still contribute by dropping off donations at the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center; drop-off donations will also receive raffle tickets.

Admission

$25 with a new, unwrapped toy or gift card (with receipt)

$50 without a toy or gift card

This is a 21-and-over event.

“This event is about giving back to the community that pours so much into these athletes and their families,” said Danisha Rolle, President of Women of the NFL. “Every toy and gift card donated brings joy to a child who needs it, and that is what the holiday season is truly about.”

Event details