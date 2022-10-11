Green Bay Packers host football outreach camp at Huntley Elementary in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers hosted a Football Outreach Camp at Huntley Elementary in Appleton Tuesday.

It's part of multiple camps held around Wisconsin to give elementary school students the opportunity to get active and have fun, in conjunction with the NFL Play 60 program.

Packers football outreach specialist Ryan Fencl will assist with the camps, along with Packers alumnus and player/alumni specialist Tony Fisher.

The Green Bay Packers Football Outreach Camp program is complimentary and provides boys and girls the opportunity to test their football skills in various drills and obstacle courses.

Participants rotate through five drill stations (a relay race, kicking a ball, throwing a pass, leaping for a catch, and diving for a touchdown) that will last approximately 45 minutes.

The NFL PLAY 60 campaign is designed to tackle childhood obesity by getting kids active through in-school, after-school, and team-based programs.