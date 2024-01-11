Watch Now
Green Bay Packers blow off steam before playoffs game with 'whisper challenge'

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes went head to head in a 'whisper challenge,' where you one person plays loud music and tries to guess the phrases the other player is whispering.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jan 11, 2024
A couple of Green Bay Packers players let off a little steam before their big game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes went head-to-head in a whisper challenge. One person plays loud music or white noise through head phones. Then they try to guess the phrases the other partner is whispering.

In this version, the two players whispered phrases like "Historic Lambeau Field" and "field goal."

In the end, Alexander would come out on top in the game.

