Green Bay medication take-back events planned

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — People living in Brown County will have three opportunities to safely dispose of expired or unused medications during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

N.E.W. Community Clinic, Emplify Health by Bellin, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Aurora BayCare Medical Center are partnering with the Green Bay Police Department for the event, held in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The drive-up medication take-back events will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at:

N.E.W. Community Clinic: 610 N. Broadway, Green Bay

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center: 1726 Shawano Ave., near the Emergency Department entrance

Aurora BayCare Medical Center: 2485 Greenbrier Road, Entrance 2

Prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted. Organizers ask residents to cross out identifying information on medication containers. Sharps will not be accepted.

People dropping off medications should remain in their vehicles, and a volunteer will collect the items.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is aimed at getting unused medications out of homes, where they could otherwise be stolen, abused, accidentally ingested or improperly disposed of.