GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Green Bay man is in custody after a situation at Black Stone Family Restaurant on West Walnut.

Police say the Brown County Sheriff's Office was trying to find the man from an earlier incident outside city limits.

Authorities initially asked people to avoid the area due to safety reasons and the nature of the call.

They say the man was taken into custody without incident.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.