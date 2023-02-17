Green Bay man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl disguised as Percocet

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Green Bay man will spend 10 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl disguised as Percocet.

Bahron Berkley-Dolphin received a total sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment after he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Berkley-Dolphin was sentenced on February 6.

A press release from the Department of Justice said investigators with the Brown County Drug Task Force stopped and arrested Berkley-Dolphin in May after he sold fentanyl pills to an informant.

The DOJ said the fentanyl was in the form of counterfeit “Percocet” pills that Berkley-Dolphin obtained from sources in Arizona. In all, the Arizona source shipped 4,000 fake Percocet pills to Berkley-Dolphin in Wisconsin. At the time Berkley-Dolphin delivered fentanyl, he was a convicted felon and possessed a loaded 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number.

During the sentencing, the judge stressed the fatal harm of fentanyl, citing reports from the DEA that 6 in 10 pills tested at DEA Crime Labs contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Berkley-Dolphin was also sentenced to seven years’ supervised release.