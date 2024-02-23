Green Bay man dead after crashing into a ravine in town of Lawrence

LAWRENCE (NBC 26) — A 30-year-old Green Bay man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a ravine in the town of Lawrence.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said they got the call for a one-vehicle crash shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Williams Grant Drive. Police said a Black Ford Excursion appeared to be driving southbound, did not maneuver the curve, and went off the road into a ravine.

Emergency first responders provided life-saving measures and took the man to a local hospital. Police said the man died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Police said the man was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the driver at this time. They said they won't release more information until Monday.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office, Lawrence Fire Department, De Pere Fire Rescue, Brown County Communications Center and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted Hobart-Lawrence Police.