Green Bay man arrested in Michigan after alleged kidnapping, vehicle theft

KINCHELOE, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a Green Bay man was arrested in Chippewa County after allegedly stealing a vehicle and kidnapping his roommate at knifepoint.

Troopers were alerted Tuesday by Green Bay police that the suspect was headed toward the Sault Ste. Marie area. The stolen vehicle was found broken down on a Michigan highway, but the suspect was not inside.

Shortly after, the kidnapping victim ran into a store in Kincheloe, Michigan, and asked the cashier to call 911, according to troopers.

Police say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Blaze Gugin, was located at a nearby restaurant and taken into custody without incident. Investigators allege he stole the vehicle, forced his adult male roommate inside, threatened him with a knife, and drove from Green Bay to Michigan. After the vehicle broke down, the pair hitchhiked to Kincheloe.

Gugin was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of unlawful imprisonment and receiving and concealing stolen property, motor vehicle. His bond was set at $250,000 cash with conditions. He is due back in court on June 22.

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