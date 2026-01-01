Green Bay man arrested for fifth OWI after crashing into State Trooper’s squad car

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man is in custody after authorities say he slammed into a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser early New Year’s Day, marking his fifth arrest for operating while intoxicated.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post, 49-year-old Jonathon Allen Jeske was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on I‑41 southbound near State Highway 29 in Brown County. Investigators say Jeske’s vehicle veered out of its lane and struck a State Trooper’s squad car while merging from the I‑43 northbound ramp.

The trooper, who was inside the squad at the time, initiated a traffic stop following the collision. Authorities say Jeske showed signs of impairment, and an evidentiary blood draw was conducted. Results are still pending.

Jeske was booked into the Brown County Jail on a felony charge of Operating While Impaired – Fifth Offense. Officials say additional charges are being referred, including Battery to Law Enforcement, Resisting an Officer, and Hit and Run of an Occupied Vehicle.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reminds the public that under Wisconsin Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, a criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.