Green Bay leaders to decide Hotel Northland's financial future Tuesday night

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay city leaders are expected to make a key decision Tuesday night on a proposal involving Hotel Northland's $2.6 million debt to the city.

According to the proposal, the hotel's owner currently owes the City of Green Bay $2.6 million. If approved by the City Council, the hotel's LLC would be relieved of that financial obligation. In return, the city would receive $1 million when the hotel is sold.

The proposal comes as Hotel Northland once again finds itself at the center of a legal dispute over its future.

NBC 26 reviewed years of Brown County court records to trace how the hotel's legal challenges have unfolded.

Green Bay City Council to consider Hotel Northland debt proposal, election audit and Badger Park upgrades

Hotel Northland legal timeline

February 2017: The first contract lawsuit is filed.

Spring 2017: Additional contract and management disputes emerge.

Summer 2017: Contractors sue over alleged unpaid work.

August 2017: The project's primary lender asks the court to appoint a receiver.

2018: Hotel Northland is sold through a court-supervised process.

2019–2021: Most of the legal cases are resolved, and the receivership closes.

2025–2026: A new ownership and sale dispute emerges.

The Green Bay City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal during its meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

NBC 26 will be at the meeting and will bring you the council's decision after the meeting concludes, both on-air and on NBC26.com.

