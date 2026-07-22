Green Bay leaders to decide Hotel Northland's financial future Tuesday night

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay city leaders are expected to make a key decision Tuesday night on a proposal involving Hotel Northland's $2.6 million debt to the city.
According to the proposal, the hotel's owner currently owes the City of Green Bay $2.6 million. If approved by the City Council, the hotel's LLC would be relieved of that financial obligation. In return, the city would receive $1 million when the hotel is sold.
The proposal comes as Hotel Northland once again finds itself at the center of a legal dispute over its future.
NBC 26 reviewed years of Brown County court records to trace how the hotel's legal challenges have unfolded.
Hotel Northland legal timeline
- February 2017: The first contract lawsuit is filed.
- Spring 2017: Additional contract and management disputes emerge.
- Summer 2017: Contractors sue over alleged unpaid work.
- August 2017: The project's primary lender asks the court to appoint a receiver.
- 2018: Hotel Northland is sold through a court-supervised process.
- 2019–2021: Most of the legal cases are resolved, and the receivership closes.
- 2025–2026: A new ownership and sale dispute emerges.
The Green Bay City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal during its meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
NBC 26 will be at the meeting and will bring you the council's decision after the meeting concludes, both on-air and on NBC26.com.