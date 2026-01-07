Green Bay is the cheapest city in America to host a Super Bowl party

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you’re planning a Super Bowl watch party in February, it turns out you couldn’t be in a better place - or spend less money - than Green Bay.

A new study from The Action Network ranks Green Bay as the cheapest city in the entire country to host a Super Bowl party in 2026.

The analysis looked at what it actually costs to have people over on game day, breaking it down per guest, using everyday watch-party staples. That includes food like wings, pizza, chicken bites, mozzarella sticks, chips and dip, plus drinks, paper goods, desserts, cleaning supplies, and even the electricity used to keep the TVs on during the game.

Hosting a Super Bowl party in Green Bay costs an average of $26.24 per guest, the lowest total nationwide.

Here’s how that breaks down:

Food: $5.48 per guest, among the cheapest in the U.S.

Drinks: $4.63 per guest, well below big-city prices

Other groceries: $15.95 per guest for things like paper goods, desserts and cleaning supplies

Utilities: Just $0.19 per guest

Altogether, Green Bay hosts can spend $10 to $13 less per person than fans in many large metro areas — savings that really add up if you’re feeding a crowd.

The 10 cheapest cities to host a Super Bowl party

Green Bay, WI — $26.24

Wichita, KS — $29.38

Milwaukee, WI — $29.69

Omaha, NE — $30.54

Virginia Beach, VA — $30.59

Detroit, MI — $30.64

Louisville, KY — $31.11

Cleveland, OH — $31.50

Indianapolis, IN — $31.74

Cincinnati, OH — $31.77

If you’re hosting in Green Bay, you can spend less on snacks and drinks and maybe put those savings toward better food, more guests… or a lucky jersey for kickoff.

The full study, including how every city compares, is available on The Action Network’s website.