Green Bay invites community feedback on Badger Park Master Plan at July 13 meeting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department and the Badger Tracks Neighborhood Association have created a Master Plan for Badger Park and are seeking public input on the draft.

Park staff will present the final draft on July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Library in meeting rooms 1 and 2 on the lower level. Nearby residents, neighborhood association members, park users, and anyone interested in the future of Badger Park are encouraged to attend. Staff will provide an overview of the project.

Those unable to attend the July 13 meeting can also weigh in when the master plan is presented for consideration and approval at the Parks Committee Meeting on July 15 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

The Downtown Library is ADA accessible. Interpretation or auxiliary aids are available upon request with at least 48 hours' notice.

For questions about the Badger Park Master Plan, contact the Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at (920) 448-3365 or parkmail@greenbaywi.gov.