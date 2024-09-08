Green Bay Honors Fallen Heroes with 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, the Green Bay community gathered at Lambeau Field to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, organized by Pierce Manufacturing, brings together participants to remember and reflect.

Each climber carries the name and image of a firefighter who perished on 9/11. With every step, they honor the bravery and sacrifice of those first responders, as well as the 72 police officers and 55 military personnel who also died that day.

Roger Wilson of Kewaskum, one of the event's participants, reflected on the weight of the moment: “You think about the people in the burning buildings waiting for the firefighters to come to be rescued... and the 343 firefighters who lost their lives.”

For many, the event is a way to connect with the fallen heroes. Hal Bryan, the top single fundraiser at the event, expressed this sentiment: “It's impossible not to feel a kinship with the heroes that died that day on September 11, and to feel some connection.”

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the foundation, highlighted the local connection at historic Lambeau Field: “There's so much history here, and Pierce Manufacturing is so close by. They build fire trucks for firefighters, so it's a great connection for the community.”

“While we remember almost 3,000 people who died that day, there were also thousands who were saved because of the bravery of the firefighters. Doing this climb honors all the lives that were saved” Rodger Wilson added.

In the ten years since this event has been held at Lambeau Field, more than $1,000,000 has been raised for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

For more information or to donate, click HERE.