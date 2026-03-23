Green Bay gas prices soar to $3.67 amid nationwide surge

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gasoline prices in Green Bay rose almost 23 cents over the past week, reaching $3.67 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations in the city.

Prices in Green Bay are up $1.15 per gallon from a month ago and 65 cents higher compared with a year ago. Diesel prices nationwide climbed 27 cents to $5.23 per gallon, the highest level since Nov. 24, 2022.

GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in Green Bay listed gas at $3.49 Sunday, while the most expensive marked $3.69, a difference of 20 cents per gallon. Statewide, prices ranged from $3.15 to $4.29, a spread of $1.14.

Nationally, average gasoline prices increased 24.3 cents in the past week to $3.92. The average is up 98.9 cents from a month ago and 84.1 cents from a year earlier, based on GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 stations.

Historical averages show the U.S. price was $3.08 a year ago and $4.23 on March 23, 2022. In Green Bay, the price was $3.02 a year ago and $3.97 in 2022.

Neighboring areas also saw substantial increases:

Wisconsin averaged $3.65, up 27.9 cents from last week’s $3.37.

Appleton rose to $3.65, up 23.8 cents from $3.41.

Michigan reached $3.90, up 33 cents from $3.57.

“Gas prices continued to rise nationwide over the last week as seasonal factors, combined with ongoing supply concerns tied to the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, pushed both gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It now appears increasingly likely that the national average price of gasoline will reach the $4-per-gallon mark—potentially as early as this week—for the first time since 2022, while diesel prices are surging to multi-year highs, with some markets nearing record territory. There are few signs of stabilization so far, as global oil prices continue to climb and early indications suggest consumers may begin to pull back in response to the rapid pace of increases.”

GasBuddy, a PDI Technologies company, provides real-time price information at more than 150,000 stations across North America, with data updated hundreds of times daily.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.