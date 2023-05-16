Green Bay, Fond du Lac see big lottery wins

NBC 26 — Winners of Wisconsin Lottery games are everywhere, and this past weekend, big wins took place in Green Bay and Fond du Lac.

The first-ever 100% Fast Play Progressive Jackpot was won by a player on Friday, May 12. The ticket was bought from Howard Central BP with a jackpot of $222,516.

Howard Central BP owner, Sam Goel, said, "The winner is a regular customer. This was his first time playing Fast Play. Just awesome!"

Fast Play games debuted in Wisconsin on April 23, which consist of a group of six lotto games that combine instant wins with a growing progressive jackpot.

Big wins continued on Sunday in Fond du Lac where a $350,000 SuperCash ticket was sold at Hansen's BP.

Hansen's BP is no stranger to selling big winning tickets, the Wisconsin Lottery reports that within the past six years, the store has sold a $1 million Powerball ticket, a $100,000 scratch ticket and a $350,000 SuperCash ticket.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent retailer performance winning ticket incentive up to $100,000.

The odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot are one in 240,000, with the Super Cash odds even higher. Players have a one in 1,631,312 chance of taking home the top prize.