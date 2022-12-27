Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton retiring

chief litton.jpeg
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
chief litton.jpeg
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 16:20:59-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After 41 years in the fire service, Fire Chief David Litton will be officially retiring, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department announced Tuesday.

Chief Litton was hired as the Fire Chief in July of 2013. During his time with the fire department, the fire department said he made exemplary improvements to emergency response times, collaboratively led the department to a No. 1 Public Protection Classification rating from the Insurance Services Office, and prioritized safety for firefighters to help reduce exposure to carcinogens.

"Green Bay Metro Fire Department is beyond grateful for his leadership, commitment, and service to the community," the fire department said in a statement.

Chief Litton’s retirement will be celebrated on Friday, December 30th at 9:00 AM at Green Bay City Hall, in the Council Chambers. The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!