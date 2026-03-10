Green Bay Film Festival showcases global films and Wisconsin filmmakers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Independent filmmakers from around the world and right here in Wisconsin are bringing their work to the big screen in Green Bay this weekend.

The annual Green Bay Film Festival returns Saturday at the historic Tarlton Theatre in downtown Green Bay. The event highlights independent films ranging from short features and documentaries to international dramas.

Organizers say many people are surprised to learn how active the filmmaking scene is in Wisconsin.

Program director Jim Schwartz says hundreds of films are produced in the state each year, from smaller creative projects to larger productions that eventually appear at film festivals and on streaming platforms.

The festival itself is designed to showcase emerging filmmakers and bring a wide variety of stories to local audiences. Films featured in the event come from both Wisconsin creators and international directors.

This year’s lineup includes several Wisconsin-based documentaries alongside international films from France, Mexico, Germany, and Brazil.

Among the films scheduled to screen:

"A Place for Alan"

A Wisconsin documentary that follows a young man with disabilities who gains confidence and independence through a program that teaches job skills and workplace experience.

"The Ramba Effect"

A feature documentary that follows the 2,550 mile journey of Ramba, an Asian elephant rescued from decades in a Chilean circus and relocated to a sanctuary in Brazil.

"Language Back"

A short documentary filmed in Milwaukee, Keshena and Bjorklunden that highlights efforts to revitalize Native American languages.

"Wired to Inspire: Riding the La Crosse Omnium"

A Wisconsin cycling documentary about elite rider Noah Collins and his goal of inspiring the next generation of athletes.

"Daniel Needs to Leave"

A comedy set in Wisconsin about a man trying to leave a house party where every attempt to say goodbye turns into another round of conversation, food and Midwestern politeness.

Additional international dramas in the festival include "Finir au Soleil," "Alicia," "Cinco", and "Reliefs," each exploring personal struggles and relationships through stories set around the world.

Schwartz says film festivals often give audiences access to movies they might never see on streaming services or in traditional theaters.

In addition to watching films, attendees also get a chance to experience a wide mix of genres in a single evening. Some stories offer a glimpse into cultures around the world, while others highlight places and people closer to home.

The festival takes place at the historic Tarlton Theatre, a restored downtown cinema that now hosts films, concerts and other arts programming.

The Green Bay Film Festival takes place Saturday at the Tarlton Theatre, located at 405 W. Walnut Street in downtown Green Bay.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with the first film beginning at 5 p.m. The evening includes a short intermission and will run until approximately 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Learn more:

You can view the full lineup and purchase tickets at the festival website:

Green Bay Film Festival website

Information about the venue and upcoming events at the theater is available here:

The Tarlton Theatre website

