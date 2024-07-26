Green Bay family pushed from home after fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay family will have to find a new place to live after a fire damaged their home Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the west side of the city around 10:30 PM.

That was the 600 block of Taylor Street between Larsen and Mason, and firefighters say the fire then moved to the home by the time crews arrived.

Everyone was able to make it out all right, but four adults and one child have been displaced.

The American Red Cross is currently working to help the family.

Investigators say they believe the fire caused nearly $75,000 in damages, and they're still working to learn how it started.