Green Bay due back in court in connection to deadly crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 69-year-old man accused in a deadly Green Bay crash is due back in court this morning for a preliminary hearing.

Investigators say Douglas Proehl ran a red light on Lombardi Avenue, striking another vehicle and killing 17-year-old Chloe Bishop.

Court records show Proehl faces multiple felony charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He also faces charges for OWI causing injury. Prosecutors say he has a prior OWI conviction.

Authorities allege Proehl was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. His bail is set at $500,000, with a court order requiring absolute sobriety.

The preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

