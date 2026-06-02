Green Bay drivers should expect delays as Shawano Avenue project begins next week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers on one of Green Bay's busiest routes should expect slower traffic and potential delays starting next week.

The City of Green Bay says Shawano Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Hudson Street will undergo an asphalt overlay project from June 8 through June 12.

City officials say the roadway is in poor condition and needs temporary repairs ahead of a larger Wisconsin Department of Transportation reconstruction project planned for 2031.

Traffic on Shawano Avenue will remain open during construction, but only for through traffic. Lane widths will be reduced to 10 feet, which is expected to slow traffic and create congestion throughout the week.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes.

Truck drivers are also being urged to avoid the area. Oversized vehicles wider than 10 feet should use Military Avenue, West Mason Street, and South Ashland Avenue instead. No official detour route will be posted.

Drivers will not be able to access Shawano Avenue from several connecting streets during the project, including:



Antoinette Street

Hazel Street

O'Brien Street

South Buchanan Street

North Norwood Avenue

Allard Street

Oak Street

Hudson Street

Woodlawn Avenue

Yale Street

Cleveland Street

Access to homes and businesses will remain open throughout construction.

The traffic signal at Oneida Street and Shawano Avenue will be placed in flashing mode during the project.

Drivers on Shawano Avenue will see a flashing yellow light, while drivers on Oneida Street will face a flashing red light.

Traffic on Oneida Street will still be able to cross Shawano Avenue, but will not be allowed to turn onto Shawano Avenue.

Additional closures include:



Gray Street access to Shawano Avenue will be closed. Southbound traffic should use Dousman Street as a detour.

Twelfth Street access to Shawano Avenue will also be closed.

City officials note that all work is weather-dependent and could extend beyond June 12 if conditions cause delays.

Drivers should anticipate backups throughout the construction zone and consider alternate routes whenever possible.

