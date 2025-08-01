Green Bay domestic violence shelter faces critical funding gap, services at risk

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Golden House, a domestic violence shelter in Green Bay, is struggling to fill a $600,000 budget gap after losing federal funding. The organization warns that critical services may be cut if the funding isn't replaced.

"You know, one in four women will experience domestic violence. One in seven men," Meika Burnikel, executive director of Golden House, said. "The need for domestic violence services in our community is incredibly important."

The shelter recently expanded into a new 20-room facility capable of housing up to 60 people, but it's already at capacity. With the funding cuts, Golden House officials say they may be forced to reduce services at a time when demand is increasing.

"We serve roughly 3,000 individuals a year," Burnikel said. "We serve about 639 [in shelter] and then we get 9,000 help calls on our helpline."

The potential cuts could impact prevention efforts, shelter access, counseling, and crisis services, Burnikel said.

"The worst thing that can happen in an agency like ours is to have to decrease the service," Burnikel said.

Marissa Heim, development manager at Golden House, expressed concern about the situation. "It's scary. It's the uncertainty of what can happen, what may happen in the future," Heim said. "We have to do what we have to do to make sure we can continue to provide."

The organization is now turning to community support through fundraisers like "Taste of Hope" at Cocoon Brewery on Aug. 16 and a "Show of Strength" in October.

"Our mission is to provide safety and support to every single person, every single human being that presents at our door. We want to make sure that we can give them the safety that they need and the support that they need," Burnikel said.

Golden House is one of seven nonprofits in the area facing similar funding cuts. Information about their fundraisers, volunteering, and donation opportunities is available at NBC26.com.

